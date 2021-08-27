Allen is Chipola College employee of the year

Mary Allen, Chipola College custodian, has been named the college’s Career Employee of the Year for 2021.

Allen is responsible for maintaining the Student Services Building, which is the center of most student and employee services on campus. Allen has worked at Chipola for a total of two years, including one year of OPS part-time work.

A colleague, who nominated her for the award, says, “Mary enters our office every day with a smile and easy conversation. She is always polite and so easy to work with. Mary is highly motivated to do her job extremely well. She is a delight to have on campus. She loves working at Chipola and it shows.”

Allen lives in Marianna with her husband Tracy. She is a long-time volunteer in the nursery at Trinity Baptist Church. When she’s not at work, she and her husband enjoy riding in their side-by-side UTV.

Of her work at Chipola, Allen says, “The people at Chipola are so nice and they appreciate what I do. Everybody here is like family.”

The Employee of the Year award recognizes the exceptional work of Chipola's career service employees. Candidates are nominated by fellow employees for exhibiting courtesy, motivation and professionalism. Annual winners receive a $1,000 bonus, reserved parking for a year, one-year membership in AFC, and a $100 gift certificate from the college book store.