Almost 1,800 get COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson County

The lines of traffic on U.S. Highway 90 in Marianna stretched for miles, east and west, early Wednesday morning, well before the scheduled start of a mass COVID-19 vaccination effort at the Jackson County Agriculture Center.

There were 10 vaccine stations set up there, six of them inside the horse-show arena and four outside it.

The vaccinations were supposed to start at 9 a.m., but officials, noting the length of lines, started almost an hour early, with the first shots ready to go at 8:15 a.m. that morning.

By the time the day was done, which also stretched past the 3 p.m. original stopping point, 1,750 doses had been administered. Of those, 1,490 came from the Jackson County Health Department’s supply. The other 260 came from PanCare Health’s supply.

The project was a massive undertaking, and health department officials say it went very smoothly for one major reason: The amount and quality of community support that they received in getting the job done.

“This could not have been possible without our community partners. They were phenomenal in their support roles and in their individual expertise,” said Florida Department of Health/Jackson County Health Department representative T.G. Harkrider.