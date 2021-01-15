Almost 1,800 get COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson County

The lines of traffic on U.S. Highway 90 in Marianna stretched for miles, east and west, early Wednesday morning, well before the scheduled start of a mass COVID-19 vaccination effort at the Jackson County Agriculture Center.
There were 10 vaccine stations set up there, six of them inside the horse-show arena and four outside it.
The vaccinations were supposed to start at 9 a.m., but officials, noting the length of lines, started almost an hour early, with the first shots ready to go at 8:15 a.m. that morning.
By the time the day was done, which also stretched past the 3 p.m. original stopping point, 1,750 doses had been administered. Of those, 1,490 came from the Jackson County Health Department’s supply. The other 260 came from PanCare Health’s supply.
The project was a massive undertaking, and health department officials say it went very smoothly for one major reason: The amount and quality of community support that they received in getting the job done.
“This could not have been possible without our community partners. They were phenomenal in their support roles and in their individual expertise,” said Florida Department of Health/Jackson County Health Department representative T.G. Harkrider.
He provided a list of those participating, and it was a long one:
Jackson Hospital provided staff to assist in administration of the county’s vaccine supply. PanCare provided staff and doses of vaccine to administer.
The Marianna Woman's Club provided lunch for staff and water for those waiting in line to get their vaccines.
Some Jackson County Commissioners and County Administrator Wilanne Daniels provided assistance all around, Harkrider said, from the use of their facilities to dispatching staff from many departments to help. Many county workers helped pass out clipboards to the vaccine recipients, helped prescreen potential candidates, and assisted in other ways.
Harkrider also credited facilities manager Chris Stewart with making the site very accommodating for the team.
Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield and his team provided traffic control and logistical support, the sheriff dispatching his mobile command unit and many officers to the site.
Jackson County Fire Rescue Chief Charlie Brunner and JCFR provided monitoring for individuals after they had received the vaccine, standing by in case any experienced bad reactions to it.
Marianna Fire and Rescue provided equipment and monitoring services as well.
Florida Highway Patrol provided traffic control along US 90.
The Florida Department of Transportation and the Marianna Police Department provided electronic signage along US 90 to aid in traffic management.
Chipola College and its law enforcement academy leader Steven Stewart provided student recruits for traffic control and paperwork dissemination.
Dr. Rick Brunner provided his medical expertise and technical support.
Jackson County Health Officer Sandy Martin echoed Harkrider’s sentiments.
"This event was truly a community effort and we would not have been able to do what we did without the assistance of everyone involved,” she said. “We are fortunate to have individuals that are so willing to serve and we are extremely grateful for their help."
Harkrider said all those that came through and were eligible received their first dose of the two-part vaccination. The second shots will come about a month after the first are received, and are given on a scheduled basis.
Officials say more vaccine is expected to arrive and that another mass vaccination event will likely be scheduled.
Additionally, the Florida Department of Health in Jackson County (DOH-Jackson) has implemented a system to assist individuals age 65 and older wishing to schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
In addition to contacting the health department at 850-526-2412 and speaking to any staff member, individuals may also register online at https://tinyurl.com/y6hxaj4c or by scanning the QR code included here.
Individuals who contact the office or who register online will be placed on a list and will be contacted for appointments in the order in which they are received as vaccine supplies become available.