Altha man critically injured in Jackson County

A 37-year-old Altha man was critically injured in a single-vehicle traffic crash on State Road 73 in Jackson County on July 7.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the accident took place around 9:30 p.m.

The driver, alone in a pickup truck, was northbound on SR 73 when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed the center line, officials said.

The truck continued onto the westbound shoulder of the road and struck a tree. The vehicle spun to a stop on the shoulder after impact, facing south.

The driver was taken via ShandsCare helicopter to Ascension Sacred Hearth Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

