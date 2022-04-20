Altha man seriously injured in crash

An Altha man was seriously injured in a Tuesday crash in Jackson County just before 7 p.m., according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a sedan driven by a 61-year-old Marianna man, was southbound on State Road 71 as a pickup truck driven by the 50-year-old Altha man was northbound on SR 71 and that the driver of the sedan failed to see to truck and began to make a left turn onto Suncrest Road, travelling into the northbound lane. The front of the truck collided with the left front of the sedan at that point, officials said.

The truck then traveled onto the east shoulder of State Road 71 and collided with a ditch. The truck came to final rest in the ditch on the east shoulder facing northwest.

The sedan came to final rest in the intersection, in the northbound lane facing east.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Jackson County Fire Rescue.