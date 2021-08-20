Altha native, FSU grad are new Florida Caverns State Park rangers

Two new park rangers are on the job at Florida Caverns State Park, Justin Waldroff and Gracie Rivera.

Waldroff is a native and current resident of Altha. He drives to Marianna and gives tours of the Caverns, among other ranger job duties). He said that it has been a great job opportunity for him, with benefits and a retirement plan that will help build a great future and that he is thankful for the opportunity to have a job that keeps him actively outdoors and not cooped-up inside all day.

felt honored when the Florida Caverns State Park manager approached him with a question that would change his life and open-up doors toward a new career path. He asked Waldroff to fill out an employment application for the park because he had such great customer service skills. It took three visits from the park manager before Waldroff realized that it was meant to be. He finally filled out the application and landed the job

Gracie Rivera, a 2020 Florida State University graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in environment and society, is a former firefighter from the Ocala National Forest.