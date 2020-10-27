 Skip to main content
Altha teen critically injured
  Updated
A 17-year-old male resident of Altha was critically injured Monday when he fell from the top of a sports utility vehicle as the driver entered a curve on Maddox Road in Jackson County.

Officials say he and another of the vehicle’s three passengers were riding on the exterior of the vehicle when he fell off as the driver was negotiating a right curve in the road.

He was taken to Jackson Hospital with critical injuries following the 5:30 p.m. incident.

