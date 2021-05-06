Altha woman seriously injured in Calhoun County crash

A 58-year-old Altha woman was seriously injured in a Thursday traffic crash off State Road 20 in Calhoun County.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that she was driving an SUV westbound on SR 20 around 9:27 a.m., when an eastbound pickup truck crossed the center line, its 28-year-old male driver having first traveled off the roadway and then oversteering to cross the line.

Officials say the woman tried to avoid a collision but was unable to do so. The right front portions of the vehicles collided.

The truck came to rest in the eastbound lane and the SUV came to rest in the center of the roadway.

The driver of the truck, from Panama City, received no injuries in the crash, officials reported.