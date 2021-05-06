 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Altha woman seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
0 comments

Altha woman seriously injured in Calhoun County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 58-year-old Altha woman was seriously injured in a Thursday traffic crash off State Road 20 in Calhoun County.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that she was driving an SUV westbound on SR 20 around 9:27 a.m., when an eastbound pickup truck crossed the center line, its 28-year-old male driver having first traveled off the roadway and then oversteering to cross the line.

Officials say the woman tried to avoid a collision but was unable to do so. The right front portions of the vehicles collided.

The truck came to rest in the eastbound lane and the SUV came to rest in the center of the roadway.

The driver of the truck, from Panama City, received no injuries in the crash, officials reported.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 28-30:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 1-4:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert