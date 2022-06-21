Altrusa International of Marianna inducts new officers

Altrusa International of Marianna recently inducted new officers for the upcoming year of 2022-23.

Organizers are looking forward to having new members join Altrusa and bringing new ideas to help with the group’s community service projects.

Altrusa has many community projects such as Chipola scholarships for women returning to school, backpacks and school supplies for children in need, coats for kids and more.

Those interested in Altrusa can contact a club member or join the group at Jim’s Buffet & Grill in Marianna on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, at noon.