 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Altrusa learns about human trafficking

  • 0
Altrusa

From left, are: Guest speaker Kay Dennis and Altrusa Vice President Jay James.

 Altrusa, PROVIDED

Kay Dennis was the guest speaker for Altrusa International of Marianna. She spoke on human trafficking, which is a mission she has been called to work on through her ministry.

Dennis has managed to schedule guest speakers to speak on human trafficking at Chipola College Cultural Center on Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Keynote Speaker is Becca Stevens (founder and president of Thistle Farms), Chief Euesbio Talamantez of Panama City Beach Police, along with several other speakers knowledgeable about human trafficking.

Dennis’s program was very enlightening on how close to home this can happen.

Visit diocgc.org/stop-the-traffic to get more details and register for the program.

There is also an afternoon of music at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. Donations made at this event will go for expenses for the human trafficking program at Chipola.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marianna woman wins $1 million

Marianna woman wins $1 million

The Florida Lottery (Lottery) announced in a press release this week that Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna, claimed a $1 million prize from th…

Police roundup for Jan. 13-16

Police roundup for Jan. 13-16

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Jan. 13-16.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert