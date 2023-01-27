Altrusa learns about human trafficking

Kay Dennis was the guest speaker for Altrusa International of Marianna. She spoke on human trafficking, which is a mission she has been called to work on through her ministry.

Dennis has managed to schedule guest speakers to speak on human trafficking at Chipola College Cultural Center on Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Keynote Speaker is Becca Stevens (founder and president of Thistle Farms), Chief Euesbio Talamantez of Panama City Beach Police, along with several other speakers knowledgeable about human trafficking.

Dennis’s program was very enlightening on how close to home this can happen.

Visit diocgc.org/stop-the-traffic to get more details and register for the program.

There is also an afternoon of music at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. Donations made at this event will go for expenses for the human trafficking program at Chipola.