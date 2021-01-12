Amazon to set up last-mile delivery center in Marianna

Amazon is coming to Jackson County to set up a small, last-mile delivery center in the Marianna Airport Commerce Park, where packages will be brought to shipping containers and immediately shipped to their regional destinations.

It will not, at this point, occupy the structure at 3529 Russell Road, but will put shipping containers in the parking lot there, where the merchandise will be held briefly and sorted until it’s delivered the same day it arrives.

It will result in 10-15 jobs initially, according to estimates from the Jackson County Economic Development Committee, which helped bring the deal to fruition.

It’s possible that Amazon could expand its presence here, but there’s no guarantee that will happen in the future.

Manager-level salaries are expected to be around $15 an hour, according to Jackson County Economic Development Committee, which worked to ink the deal since last March, with the planned scope of the operation evolving over those several months against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the global economy at large.

The operation is expected to be ready for start-up around the end of January, and some of the shipping containers are already in place.

Jackson County Commissioners were formally notified of the plan as a body this week at the board’s regular second-Tuesday meeting of the month.