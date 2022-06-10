American Legion events planned for Tuesday in Marianna

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 100 in Marianna will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the Legion building on US Highway 90 West.

The Auxiliary meeting will be followed by dinner with American Legion Post 100 at 6 p.m., when guest speaker and candidate for state senator Regina Piazza will address the group.

All members, veterans and guests are asked to attend. New officers will also be elected at the Legion meeting.

For more information on the Legion’s monthly dinner meeting, call Unit Second Vice President Dr. David Bouvin at 850-313-9765.

For more information about the Auxiliary, call President Jane Powell at 850-569-2227.