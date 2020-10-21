Annual Constitution Week observed

Chipola Chapter NSDAR, Blue Springs Society N.S.C.A.R., and William Dunaway Chapter FLSSAR held their annual luncheon, to celebrate the Constitution of the United States of America, this year at McKinnon Hall of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Marianna.

Carol Dunaway was the featured speaker. Emily Coxwell, C.A.R. president, gave the call to order and the 9/11 remembrance. Regent Doris Spears presided, with special recognition given to deceased member, Josephine McGlamery, as a national “Women in History” honoree. McGlamery’s daughters, Maria and Camille were in attendance.

Earl F. Mathews, Jr. president of SAR and senior president of C.A.R.; gave remarks; led the SAR Recessional; and rang the bell to join DAR “Bells Across America” to conclude the event.

At the request of Chipola Chapter NSDAR, Marianna’s mayor signed a proclamation on September 1, 2020 urging all citizens to observe Constitution Week, September 17th to 23rd. This has been a national observance since signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhour.