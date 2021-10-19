 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another 'spell book' crafting session set
0 Comments
JACKSON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Another 'spell book' crafting session set

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Jackson County Library System’s Marianna branch hosted a crafting-and-movie event on Oct. 14 in celebration of Halloween. 

Crafting participants decorated and took home “spell books” like the one in the movie "Hocus Pocus," which was shown after the crafting event.

Because of high interest, a waiting list was generated to determine whether a potential second installment of the workshop was warranted.

On Tuesday, library officials announced there will be another. It will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.  You must register to participate, to ensure that enough materials are on hand. Call 850-482-9631 to register.

Low-lighting effects and Halloween decorations set the tone for the event in the conference room of the library on Oct. 14.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Oct. 13-15:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 9-12:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 16-19:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert