Another 'spell book' crafting session set

The Jackson County Library System’s Marianna branch hosted a crafting-and-movie event on Oct. 14 in celebration of Halloween.

Crafting participants decorated and took home “spell books” like the one in the movie "Hocus Pocus," which was shown after the crafting event.

Because of high interest, a waiting list was generated to determine whether a potential second installment of the workshop was warranted.

On Tuesday, library officials announced there will be another. It will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You must register to participate, to ensure that enough materials are on hand. Call 850-482-9631 to register.

Low-lighting effects and Halloween decorations set the tone for the event in the conference room of the library on Oct. 14.