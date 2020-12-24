Anslie Yoder receives Future of Agriculture Farm City Scholarship

Each year the Chamber of Commerce awards the Ed Jowers Future of Agriculture Scholarship to a recipient displaying exemplary scholastic extracurricular and agriculturally-centered achievements.

Selection emphasis for this scholarship centers on an interest in a career in agriculture, being a student of a farm family, and being involved in 4-H or FFA and other ag-based extracurricular activities.

This year the recipient of a $1,500 scholarship was Anslie Yoder, who is currently a student at Chipola College.

After receiving the scholarship, Yoder talked about her background in the ag field.

“My parents are Beaver and Michelle Yoder. I grew up on my family’s cattle operation in Jackson and Calhoun counties. Throughout high school I was very involved in showing cattle and livestock judging. I was very fortunate to judge and show at the state and national level. I’m currently a sophomore at Chipola College majoring in Ag Business, and I plan to transfer to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) to get a bachelor’s degree in ag business and stay involved in the agriculture industry.

"I want to thank the Chamber of Commerce, and the selection committee for this scholarship. I greatly appreciate the financial support to help me reach my career goals.”