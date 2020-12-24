 Skip to main content
Anslie Yoder receives Future of Agriculture Farm City Scholarship
Anslie Yoder is the recipient of this year's Ed Jowers Future of Agriculture Farm City Scholarship.

 JACKSON COUNTY EXTENSION, PROVIDED

Each year the Chamber of Commerce awards the Ed Jowers Future of Agriculture Scholarship to a recipient displaying exemplary scholastic extracurricular and agriculturally-centered achievements.

Selection emphasis for this scholarship centers on an interest in a career in agriculture, being a student of a farm family, and being involved in 4-H or FFA and other ag-based extracurricular activities.

This year the recipient of a $1,500 scholarship was Anslie Yoder, who is currently a student at Chipola College.

After receiving the scholarship, Yoder talked about her background in the ag field.

“My parents are Beaver and Michelle Yoder. I grew up on my family’s cattle operation in Jackson and Calhoun counties. Throughout high school I was very involved in showing cattle and livestock judging. I was very fortunate to judge and show at the state and national level. I’m currently a sophomore at Chipola College majoring in Ag Business, and I plan to transfer to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) to get a bachelor’s degree in ag business and stay involved in the agriculture industry.

"I want to thank the Chamber of Commerce, and the selection committee for this scholarship. I greatly appreciate the financial support to help me reach my career goals.”

