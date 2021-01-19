Answering the Call: HarvestCall volunteers arrive in Jackson County

A big group of Apostolic Christian HarvestCall volunteers arrived in Jackson County on Sunday, Jan. 10, for a three-month work project.

About 60 of them are on the ground, with 17 long-termers that came in a week ahead, and will be here for the duration, and roughly 40 that will stay about a week and then be replaced by a fresh set of workers. That cycle will continue until the mission is finished at the end of March.

With just four workdays under their belts the following Thursday, they’d already set the foundations of four new houses – they’re building five in all to replace homes destroyed by Hurricane Michael. They’ll be repairing 18 more over the course of their stay.

Most are living dorm-style at the Blue Springs Christian Camp in Marianna. They have a kitchen and some volunteers are assigned to feeding the workers hot breakfasts and suppers, and providing them sack lunches to take on site so they can keep working right up until meal time and get right back to it afterward.

The North Florida Inland Long Term Recovery Group, which serves the storm survivors of Jackson and Calhoun counties, said in a press release that LTR is “thrilled” to welcome HarvestCall here.