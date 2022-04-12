Apalachee Correctional Institution on recruiting drive

Captain Dernolus White is on one of the Apalachee Correctional Institution recruiting teams. He and some fellow employees look for all opportunities to share their message about the job opportunities there.

They set up a booth at festivals and talk to anyone that will listen. There are currently 145 vacancies at the prison in Sneads. Their warden, David Maddox, has issued a recruitment challenge to all of the existing staff.

Sometimes they don’t wait for festivals. This Monday, for instance, they took their booth to a spot near a busy store in Chattahoochee. Nothing special was going on that morning, but White hoped the team could make it a life-changing day for someone.

White makes a powerful recruiter when he shares a bit of his own story. He grew up in what he termed “the projects,” a low-income apartment complex very near the place where he now pulls down more than $60,000 a year.

As a child coming up in hard financial circumstances, he said, he couldn’t imagine that he’d ever make that kind of money.

So when he gets a chance to convince someone that they, too, could transform their future by signing on at ACI, he does it enthusiastically.

The starting pay there is now almost $39,000 a year. In a few weeks, that starting pay ratchets up to roughly $41,000.

Right now, there’s always a little overtime—at least five hours added to the two-week 80-hour pay period—and with so many correctional officer vacancies, there’s ample opportunity for more if a worker wants it.

White and his coworkers on recruitment duty that day, including Captain Sherneka Smith, Sgt. Jacquelyn Jeter-Garrett, and rank-and-file correctional officer Shakita Baker, say the worker shortage is a definite challenge, but one that has pulled the ACI team even closer and that they work “as a family” to get the big job done together.

They pointed out that the shortage is also enhancing opportunities for rapid advancement and more money in the paycheck. Some of the officers, for instance, skipped a rank they would normally have to occupy for a time and moved up faster.

Their insurance, other benefits and retirement packages enrich the career, they added. Three of the four have been there at least 14 years and see many more ahead of them at ACI and can envision a happy, comfortable retirement because of that.

White says if he can do it, anyone can. He pointed out that, unlike the federal prison system, there’s no age cap for a starting worker. You can start there in your youth or well into your middle age.

No experience is necessary to start—there’s an agency-paid training program. ACI also offers its workers certain free college classes.

To find out more, call ACI at 850-593-9506, or text the word APPLY (in caps) to 1-866-562-3362. Jeter-Garrett is the recruitment sergeant. You can also visit the administration building during regular business hours Monday through Friday at 35 Apalachee Drive, Sneads. Or just walk up to a recruiting booth. You’ll find an enthusiastic team there eager to answer your questions.