 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apalachee Correctional to host March 3 job fair at Chipola
0 comments

Apalachee Correctional to host March 3 job fair at Chipola

  • 0

The Apalachee Correctional Institution (ACI) will host a one-day hiring event for Correctional Officers and Trainees, Wednesday, March 3, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, in the Chipola College Public Service Building.

Interested applicants must be a U.S. Citizen, at least 18 years old, have no felony convictions, eligible to own/possess a firearm, have a valid driver’s license, and hold a high school diploma or GED.

Applicants should also bring the following documents: driver’s license, social security card, birth certificate, high school diploma or equivalent, and a military dd-214. Applicants will take the CJBAT Test on the same day.

New hires have the potential to earn an annual salary of $33,500, receive on-the-job paid training, earn tuition-free college (6 hours/semester) and receive single/family health insurance coverage.

For more information or for those unable to attend, contact Morgan Daniels at 850-718-2212.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Feb. 20-23:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert