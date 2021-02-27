Apalachee Correctional to host March 3 job fair at Chipola

The Apalachee Correctional Institution (ACI) will host a one-day hiring event for Correctional Officers and Trainees, Wednesday, March 3, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, in the Chipola College Public Service Building.

Interested applicants must be a U.S. Citizen, at least 18 years old, have no felony convictions, eligible to own/possess a firearm, have a valid driver’s license, and hold a high school diploma or GED.

Applicants should also bring the following documents: driver’s license, social security card, birth certificate, high school diploma or equivalent, and a military dd-214. Applicants will take the CJBAT Test on the same day.

New hires have the potential to earn an annual salary of $33,500, receive on-the-job paid training, earn tuition-free college (6 hours/semester) and receive single/family health insurance coverage.

For more information or for those unable to attend, contact Morgan Daniels at 850-718-2212.