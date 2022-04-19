April is 'Springs Protection Awareness Month'

As the nation celebrates Earth Day, the Northwest Florida Water Management District has also declared April as “Springs Protection Awareness Month” in the state. The resolution was announced in a press release late last week.

The enacting resolution notes that Florida is home to more than 250 springs, including five “first magnitude” springs, so named because of their robust flow.

It goes on to acknowledge that “springs are essential to the environment, economy, residents of, and visitors to, northwest Florida,” and that they provide important recreational resources and opportunities for residents and visitors.

The district board also recently approved almost $7.5 million dollars to support springs projects in Jackson County. No details into that award were provided in the release.