Area students make Tallahassee Community College president's list
Over 1200+ students were named to the Tallahassee Community College Spring 2021 President’s List.

Students must earn a 4.0 grade point average to receive the president’s list recognition.

Area students making the president’s list include:

Amy Sterrett of Marianna

Carletta Stewart-Chambers of Chipley

Cassi Mendoza of Marianna

Danielle Edenfield of Sneads

Dwayne Banks of Chipley

Kayla Williams of Greenwood

Macy Emmons of Grand Ridge

Sierra Taylor of Fountain

Zachary Walker of Altha.

