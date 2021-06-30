Area students make Tallahassee Community College president's list

Over 1200+ students were named to the Tallahassee Community College Spring 2021 President’s List.
Students must earn a 4.0 grade point average to receive the president’s list recognition.
Area students making the president’s list include:
Amy Sterrett of Marianna
Carletta Stewart-Chambers of Chipley
Cassi Mendoza of Marianna
Danielle Edenfield of Sneads
Dwayne Banks of Chipley
Kayla Williams of Greenwood
Macy Emmons of Grand Ridge
Sierra Taylor of Fountain
Zachary Walker of Altha.
