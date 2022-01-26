Arsenal exhibit features life of escaped slave

The Apalachicola Arsenal Museum in Chattahoochee just opened a new exhibit about abolitionist Moses Roper, whose multiple attempts to escape slavery finally saw success when he arrived in Marianna and set out upon one more journey to freedom at the age of 19.

He would devote the rest of his life to the cause of ending slavery. The son of a white landowner and one of his slaves of African and Native American descent, he would become an author, chronicling his beginnings, his escape, and hopes for the cause of emancipation in “Narrative of the Adventures and Escape of Moses Roper, from American Slavery.”

He was a lecturer, as well, sharing his story in various communities throughout his life.

The exhibit runs through February and can be seen on Tuesdays and Saturdays of each week from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern time, 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Central. The museum is on the grounds of Florida State Hospital.

Museum Coordinator Linda Kranert say it features “his relationship to the Apalachicola River, the towns of Mount Vernon (now Chattahoochee) and Marianna, as well as his relationship with Robert Beveridge, the man who is credited with founding Marianna.”