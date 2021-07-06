Artist Michael Albert brings 'cerealism' workshop to Marianna

Modern pop artist Michael Albert doesn’t believe in wasting stuff. He does believe in scissors and glue as great tools in transforming colorful cardboard throwaways into treasure.
He’s on a five-week tour around the country doing workshops to prove something else he believes in: Each person has the potential to create expressive art and they don’t necessarily have to brush paints on a canvas to make it so.
He’s coming to Marianna on Thursday, July 15, for a two-hour presentation and workshop for adults with the expectation that each participant will be able to leave with something he or she has made. The event runs 6-8 p.m.
He makes a lot of his art from the kind of cereal boxes that we usually just toss in the trash when we’ve used up what’s inside them.
Those beliefs come together in some of his nationally known and praised work. His most renowned enterprise may be the collages he creates from scraps of empty cereal boxes.
His Frosted Flakes reimaging is perhaps his most famous. He calls that method “cerealism.”
He describes it as a three-way cross echoing Pablo Picasso’s cubism, Andy Warhol’s pop art and Jackson Pollock’s abstract expressionism.
He said he turned to “cerealism” for a couple of reasons. “It was an evolution, more about my disgust over the amount of stuff we throw away and waste,” Albert explained.
“I was drawing and making art myself in a private secret quest to make great art. Somehow it got in my head that if you could create a piece of art that could hang in a museum, that was a great achievement, even more of an achievement that making a lot of money, and even better if you could inspire others toward that goal of making great art. It was a very romantic notion, I guess. I just on one hand wanted to keep my dream alive of being an artist, but on the other hand it made me feel better when I started using some of these extra materials and turning them into art. People say I’m great at recycling, and that is true, but also I think another reason is, I’m cheap. I always felt that if I was spending all my money on art supplies I would be crazy. This way, there’s glue, and I used to buy illustration board and cardboard, but that was really my only expense.”
Albert said using those boxes also taps into a sweet memory.
“My parents let me eat those sugared cereals, and it reminds me of my childhood,” he explained.
Albert is on a five-week, 5,000-mile tour visiting libraries and other venues, driving to Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida in his little cube-like Scion vehicle. He’s loaded it with supplies for workshops and a big supply of posters he signs and gives away at the events. He’s amassed quite a collection of cereal boxes and other consumer packaging materials, he says, and is happy to spread the wealth.
If you’re inspired to rummage around at home for scraps of materials to use in your collage, you’re welcome to bring those but he says there will be an ample supply at the workshop if you don’t bring anything.
He’d hoped to make Marianna a stop on a previous similar tour but Hurricane Michael put that plan in idle. He said he’s hoping there’s something in the circumstance which mirrors what one can experience in making art.
“I wanted to come to Marianna a couple of year ago,” he said. “I was calling around to see whatever might work, but then you had that hurricane. But now I’m going to be there. Like art, that hope took patience and persistence. There’s going to be roadblocks sometimes, but you’ll get there. My goal remained constant, that I wanted to come into this community and share my art there. Because I kept to it, the stars aligned.”
He said he’s very much looking forward to getting here at last.
“It’s very important for me to get out in the world and show people my art, talk about art, meet people and see the world,” Albert said. “One of my missions is to take art to the people, to create this creative environment where people can come together to think about and create art, and have this experience with it. There’s something relaxing and therapeutic in focusing on cutting and laying out pieces, letting yourself be creative. That’s something nice. We need to take our minds off our stress and anxiety, and art is one of the ways to do it, and to express some sort of an idea.”
Over time, he’s presented this program almost 1,000 times in 40 states.
For a preview, you can see his flag-making video tutorial by visiting the Jackson County Public Library online and following the link to that how-to presentation. The goal in that example is to create a piece that echoes, but does not mimic, the American flag.
That one is geared slightly more toward youngsters but also speaks to art-inexperienced adults that may dream of, but may not believe in, their potential as creators of art. He can make you believe.
Albert is also the author of an autobiography, “An Artist’s America,” and is working on other volumes. He said he’s considering one based on his experiences in the current tour.
Contact the Jackson County Public Library at 850-482-9631 for more information about the program. Visit www.michaelalbert.com to learn more about Michael Albert and his art.
This program is sponsored by the Panhandle Public Library Cooperative System.