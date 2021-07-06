Artist Michael Albert brings 'cerealism' workshop to Marianna

“I was drawing and making art myself in a private secret quest to make great art. Somehow it got in my head that if you could create a piece of art that could hang in a museum, that was a great achievement, even more of an achievement that making a lot of money, and even better if you could inspire others toward that goal of making great art. It was a very romantic notion, I guess. I just on one hand wanted to keep my dream alive of being an artist, but on the other hand it made me feel better when I started using some of these extra materials and turning them into art. People say I’m great at recycling, and that is true, but also I think another reason is, I’m cheap. I always felt that if I was spending all my money on art supplies I would be crazy. This way, there’s glue, and I used to buy illustration board and cardboard, but that was really my only expense.”