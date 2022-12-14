Artist shoots for a dream

Dana Montenieri and her dad, Sneads native Daniel Alford, are well-known voices on the local and regional southern-gospel music circuit.

For some three decades, the two have sung together as members of the Southern Melody group. Dana’s mother, Karen Smith Alford, has been right there supporting their musical pursuits.

But that’s not the only interest the two parents and their only child shared as she grew up in the close-knit little family.

Daniel and Karen raised Dana in Chattahoochee and they had a ceramics shop there for years where people came in to paint the molds Daniel poured at his home kiln.

They rarely sent their daughter to a babysitter, so Dana learned from toddlerhood all about how to pour molds, how to clean them after they were pulled out of the fire, and how to paint them.

She loved it as a child and as an adult with a talent for painting and all the other kinds of arts her highly artistic dad had taught her and the other kids he mentored through the years.

Eventually, though, with her dad sometimes working two or three jobs at a time, that old kiln of his went idle and finally rusted out in a utility room.

When Daniel finally retired about five years ago, Dana and her husband Mark bought him a new one. That timing turned out to be just right: It was not long before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and left some idle places in everyone’s schedules. With social gatherings essentially pulled to a halt, Dana encouraged her father to fire up that kiln. They started pouring and firing molds. That was just for fun at first, but within about a month it had turned into a business pursuit.

Dana started putting together little inexpensive kits for customers to buy. They include a small ceramic piece, a paintbrush and a small set of acrylic paints. Some go for as little as a $1 each. That’s because one of her main goals is to keep art as affordable and accessible as she can. In the run-up to this Christmas, with the pandemic restrictions significantly lifted now, she’s been selling them at festivals and she can barely keep up with the demand. They’re proving popular as stocking stuffers.

But she has her eyes on a bigger prize: She wants to open a community center in Chattahoochee where she can teach children and adults that craft and much more. Ceramics would be just one key element.

With a bachelor’s degree in education, a love of teaching, a reverence for local history and a master’s degree in fine arts almost in her grasp, Montenieri believes she’s found her calling and has what she needs to make that dream a reality. With just five classes left to go for the master’s degree she’s completing remotely at the Savannah College of Arts and Design (SCAD), she’ll be able to teach every age group in the arts once she has her certification.

“I want to have a place where people can come and be families again, where they can learn new skills together-ceramics, painting, planting flowers, I want to offer anything that can teach a person some skills and put artistic skills in their hands,” she said. “I want to help bring the arts back to the community and to kids...schools don’t have that for them too much anymore because funding doesn’t always allow it. Those things get cut when budgets get tight.”

She said she wants local history to be intertwined in it all.

“Kids don’t know about Torreya State Park, the Indian mounds, the Scott’s Massacre, all of those things are so much a part of their local history. I want to do some art projects where they can learn about some of those things. Bringing art and history together, that’s a big goal of mine for the kids of this community.”

Because her own parents always included her in their many and varied artistic pursuits, she said, she has a wide variety of skills she’s eager to pass on to others.

And she knows there are people out there who already have the talent and know-how but need a place to display and sell their work. That’s also part of her community center dream.

“I want a gift shop and gallery in there,” she said. “Local artist could put their work in their, kind of like a consignment arrangement, so that people could see their work and take it home. We have a lot of talent around here but they don’t have too many affordable options in getting it before the public. I want to be that bridge.”

She’s hoping to forge a deal that will give her affordable space in which to make that happen. “I’m hoping for some kind of partnership with the city, maybe. We’re looking for the right opportunity. I’ve been thoroughly interested in all kinds of arts since I was old enough hold a paint brush. I want to give kids an outlet for that because I know how much it meant to me as a child, in my development as a human being. It’s important in the life of a child.”

Meanwhile, she’s keeping that kiln hot, making pieces and painting some of them herself. Her business is called Sable & Stone.