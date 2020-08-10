As new schools readied in Jackson County, another considered

On the heels of two ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the new K-8 school in Marianna and the addition of new construction that combined grades PreK-12 in Graceville last week, local school officials are going after funding to build another new school, this one in Grand Ridge.

If funding is secured, it would house the students that now attend Sneads Elementary and grades 5-8 Grand Ridge School, so that grades Pre-K-8 would be combined on one campus. Sneads High School would remain in place for students in grades 9-12 that live in the Grand Ridge and Sneads areas.

As part of that funds-seeking process, the district on Thursday, Aug. 13, will host representatives from the Florida Department of Education. They will visit the Grand Ridge School campus to see the conditions there, which local district officials will serve as some solid proof that a new school is needed to replace the aging facility. The cost savings that could be realized in the combination of schools is another key component in the district’s bid for funds.

The new campus would also solve a couple more problems. It would get Sneads Elementary students a bit farther from the train line, which carries the potential of derailment and close exposure to hazardous materials. That campus is also land-locked, making it impossible for the district to expand that campus in the future.

And that same day, DOE will host a public meeting to gather information from the district officials as the state determines whether the new school is needed for Grand Ridge. The public will be able to view the live broadcast via Microsoft Teams. A link to the meeting will be posted on the school district’s website, www.jcsb.org, prior to the meeting date. It will be held at 9 a.m. in school board offices at 2903 Jefferson St., in Marianna.