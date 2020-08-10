As new schools readied in Jackson County, another considered

On the heels of two ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the new K-8 school in Marianna and the addition of new construction that combined grades PreK-12 in Graceville last week, local school officials are going after funding to build another new school, this one in Grand Ridge.
If funding is secured, it would house the students that now attend Sneads Elementary and grades 5-8 Grand Ridge School, so that grades Pre-K-8 would be combined on one campus. Sneads High School would remain in place for students in grades 9-12 that live in the Grand Ridge and Sneads areas.
As part of that funds-seeking process, the district on Thursday, Aug. 13, will host representatives from the Florida Department of Education. They will visit the Grand Ridge School campus to see the conditions there, which local district officials will serve as some solid proof that a new school is needed to replace the aging facility. The cost savings that could be realized in the combination of schools is another key component in the district’s bid for funds.
The new campus would also solve a couple more problems. It would get Sneads Elementary students a bit farther from the train line, which carries the potential of derailment and close exposure to hazardous materials. That campus is also land-locked, making it impossible for the district to expand that campus in the future.
And that same day, DOE will host a public meeting to gather information from the district officials as the state determines whether the new school is needed for Grand Ridge. The public will be able to view the live broadcast via Microsoft Teams. A link to the meeting will be posted on the school district’s website, www.jcsb.org, prior to the meeting date. It will be held at 9 a.m. in school board offices at 2903 Jefferson St., in Marianna.
Jackson County Superintendent of Schools Larry Moore said this meeting is part of the application process for funding through the legislature’s “Special Facilities” program for small, cash-strapped districts in need of building new facilities.
The estimated cost, says facilities official Stuart Wiggins, could be about $40 million. It was through this program that most of the funding for Marianna’s new $60 million K-8 was secured, with $7 million of that coming from local sales tax dollars.
The addition of the new wing at Graceville which brought grades Pre-K-12 together was funded entirely with local sales tax dollars at around $8 million.
As for Grand Ridge plans, the district has already acquired a potential site for the new school, roughly 120 acres near the area known as Four Points. It is on the east end of Grand Ridge, within its city limits, but often referred to as the Inwood community, south of U.S. 90 and north of Old Spanish Trail. The district has also selected a construction management firm for the potential project.
The district and the town of Grand Ridge have discussed the possibility of the town taking over the old campus, if the new school is built, but that is not a firm plan as of yet.
There are no particular plans for the old Sneads Elementary if the project were to proceed.
Back in Graceville, the old elementary school may be offered for sale, with Rex Lumber having the first right of refusal. The company had previously bought an idle portion that campus, six acres it acquired about four years ago.
Plans are in the works for the three campuses now vacant in Marianna as the result of the new Pre-K-8 s school there. Marianna Middle School may eventually be turned over to the city of Marianna — talks about that are continuing. The Golson Elementary campus will go to Jackson Hospital, and the school district hopes to renovate and repurpose Riverside Elementary to house Hope School and Jackson Alternative School.
