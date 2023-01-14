At home on the road

The road is home for Sean Ghist.

On the verge of homelessness and facing frigid temperatures in his native state of Michigan last November, he bought a Greyhound ticket for warm and sunny Florida.

Jacksonville was at the end of the line, so he started walking toward Miami. But now he’s logging his miles on a bicycle he bought in Daytona. Then he turned around and pedaled up the length of the state. Many drive-time estimates put about 300 miles between Daytona and Sneads, the town he reached Saturday.

He planned to keep moving, his eyes on New Orleans and Mardi Gras. He had 50 cents in his pocket when he talked of that goal. He scavenges for food sometimes, and sleeps under the stars.

Beyond that, he speaks of no strategy for getting where he’s going, how he’ll manage once he does arrive, or whether he’ll stay more than long enough for the festival. He rides about 50 miles a day, so he should be there in time to celebrate his late-January 34th birthday, too.

There’s no cake or candles or party waiting for him back in Michigan as far as he knows.

But the whole country is his home.