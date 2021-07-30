Auction house opens in Graceville

Albert and Kim Nix have opened a new auction business in Graceville.
Albert Nix will be the lead auctioneer, and will be offering up everything from plows to pictures in the retro-style events to be held by the couple’s company, Nix Auction and Estate Sales LLC.
The grand opening of the auction side of the business will be Saturday, Aug. 14, at 5325 Brown Street. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. that night, with a time where customers can also browse a selection of “buy it now” items, get registered as potential bidders in the auction to come, and obtain their bid paddles. From 6 p.m. onward, with that business taken care of, they can preview the items that will be auctioned beginning at 7 p.m.
The head auctioneer says there’s a wide array of things up for sale, from antiques to modern items, with such a variety of values that anyone can find something their budget can handle.
Nix said he’s excited to “finally have this dream become a reality.” For decades, he’s been an avid buyer and seller in the auction arena and had wanted for years to open up his own concern.
He took a 14-day course in the art of auctioneering and did additional work to earn his credentials as an auction establishment owner, learning from a couple he said he respects for their ethics and expertise. Nix said he can’t wait to get fully immersed in the business.
“I used to go to the farm auctions growing up with my parents and I was drawn to the auctioneer’s style of bid calling, it was always so amazing,” Nix said in a press release.
“I went to auctioneer school a few years back with a nudge from my friend Kenny Ray Griffin and then I made sure I studied for my state exam and got all of my licensing in order. My lifelong friends and mentors, Larry and Peggy Moore, stepped in and allowed me to utilize their vacant building in Graceville. I cannot begin to explain how much of an impact they have had in my life since I was 15 years old and they continue to encourage me in my adult years.”
Peggy Moore, he said, has an antiques/vintage booth in a corner of the auction house where people can make “buy it now” purchases before each of the auction events to come. Although the auction starts at 7 p.m. on the grand opening night of Aug. 14, the bidding will begin at 6 p.m. on subsequent auction nights in the 5,000-square-feet venue, which used to serve as Rogers Hardware store and, briefly, Moore’s Hardware store.
The auctions will be held on the first and third Saturdays of each month, Nix said, and there will be light snacks for sale at a small concession in the venue, but not meals.
He expects to auction 100 to 125 items a night.
“We have spent all summer doing upgrades, repairs, and making this building into an auction house,” he said. “I would like to invite everyone to come and enjoy this old-style business that will hopefully bring enjoyment for the community for years to come. Our goal is for you to come find an awesome piece of merchandise and have lots of fun while doing so.”
Expect to see general merchandise, tools, sporting goods, furniture, household items, glassware, vintage items and antiques. More details about their August 14th Grand Opening auction and future auctions can be found on their Nix Auction and Estate Sales LLC Facebook page or on their website at nixauctionandestatesales.wordpress.com.
Those wishing to have their items auctioned should contact Nix at 850-849-5410 for details about how to get in the mix.
“We’ll go over what they have, see if it’s auctionable, and make the arrangements,” Nix said. “We try to do a lot of the preliminary work online with them when possible, with pictures and all that passing back and forth, and then we’ll get them on the schedule so they can bring their things in when the time comes.”
Nix said the transaction is treated as a consignment deal and that, generally speaking, the house gets 30 percent of the sale price as its fee for handling the matter. The owners are generally paid within 30 days of the item being sold.
He had a “practice” auction last Saturday and said that it went well. That wasn’t his first day as an auctioneer, though. That milestone came while he was going through his 14-day auctioneer training session. As part of that course, he had to function as an auctioneer at an event in Alabama.
“It was very challenging at it was more than what I expected,” he said in recalling those 14 days. “It was very rigorous training. It teaches you the paperwork but you also take field trips to different types of auction and they take you behind the scenes and let you participate on the floor. The first thing I sold was a lamp, at a general merchandise auction in Pinkard, and then some figurines and some glassware.”
Nix said he hopes his new auction venture will itself be a lamp shedding the light of joyful commerce and fellowship across his community.