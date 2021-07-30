Auction house opens in Graceville

“I used to go to the farm auctions growing up with my parents and I was drawn to the auctioneer’s style of bid calling, it was always so amazing,” Nix said in a press release.

“I went to auctioneer school a few years back with a nudge from my friend Kenny Ray Griffin and then I made sure I studied for my state exam and got all of my licensing in order. My lifelong friends and mentors, Larry and Peggy Moore, stepped in and allowed me to utilize their vacant building in Graceville. I cannot begin to explain how much of an impact they have had in my life since I was 15 years old and they continue to encourage me in my adult years.”

Peggy Moore, he said, has an antiques/vintage booth in a corner of the auction house where people can make “buy it now” purchases before each of the auction events to come. Although the auction starts at 7 p.m. on the grand opening night of Aug. 14, the bidding will begin at 6 p.m. on subsequent auction nights in the 5,000-square-feet venue, which used to serve as Rogers Hardware store and, briefly, Moore’s Hardware store.

The auctions will be held on the first and third Saturdays of each month, Nix said, and there will be light snacks for sale at a small concession in the venue, but not meals.

He expects to auction 100 to 125 items a night.