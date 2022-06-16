Aug. 13 event set for Jackson County’s 200th birthday

In honor of Jackson County’s 200th birthday, Jackson County commissioners will host a festival on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jackson County Agriculture Center at 3631, U.S. Highway 90, in Marianna.

Many events around the nation that are called “festivals” have devolved in to little more than rows of vendors selling merchandise. The county is determined to make this one different.

And leaders are calling on businesses, churches, organizations and other entities to make it so.

County Administrator Wilanne Daniels is inviting them to set up booths on the grounds that have things to do for kids and young-at-heart adults.

She wants the festival to be more of an old-fashioned community carnival with games and other activities all across the midway. There will be opportunities for straight-out vending indoors, but the outdoor space should be devoted to fun. Those that commit to setting up such outside booths will not pay a fee for their space. They won’t necessarily be banned from selling as a side gig, but their primary focus must be giving people something fun to do.

The festival is expected to include booths for ring toss, coin drops, bag toss, apple-bobbing, sack races, face painting and other popular vintage and more modern games.

To sign up as a booth host, contact Interim Tourist Development Council Director Daniel Darbyshire at darbyshired@jacksoncountyfl.gov.