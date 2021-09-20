Author Joe Knetsch is guest speaker at arsenal museum Thursday

“Read many stories in "Our Water, Our Lives" display. Enjoy and bid on one of a kind artwork in our "Water Drop Project" exhibit. Gaze at the beautiful photography of Florida Hall of Fame Artist, Clyde Butcher. View an exhibit covering Hurricane Michael in our area. So much to see and do....and it is all free,” said museum manager Linda Kyatt Kranert in a press release. “Bring your lunch or order one through us for $7 provided by Rutabaga Cafe. Museum opens at 10 a.m. (EDT). Lunch and Learn program begins at 12 p.m. (EDT). Sign up now as space will be limited. Masks are required. Entrance to the Museum is through the main entrance of Florida State Hospital (directly across from the Family Dollar on Hwy. 90). Sign up now...lunches need to be ordered before noon on Wednesday.”