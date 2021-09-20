 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Author Joe Knetsch is guest speaker at arsenal museum Thursday
0 Comments

Author Joe Knetsch is guest speaker at arsenal museum Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Historian and author Dr. Joe Knetsch, a supporter and advisor to the Apalachicola Arsenal Museum in Chattahoochee, will be the guest speaker at the museum’s “Lunch and Learn” meeting this Thursday at noon Eastern, 11 Central time.

Purchase and signing of his book, The Seminole War, will be available after the session.

While there, explore the Smithsonian Exhibit "Water/Ways," on display there through Oct. 23.

“Read many stories in "Our Water, Our Lives" display. Enjoy and bid on one of a kind artwork in our "Water Drop Project" exhibit. Gaze at the beautiful photography of Florida Hall of Fame Artist, Clyde Butcher. View an exhibit covering Hurricane Michael in our area. So much to see and do....and it is all free,” said museum manager Linda Kyatt Kranert in a press release. “Bring your lunch or order one through us for $7 provided by Rutabaga Cafe. Museum opens at 10 a.m. (EDT). Lunch and Learn program begins at 12 p.m. (EDT). Sign up now as space will be limited. Masks are required. Entrance to the Museum is through the main entrance of Florida State Hospital (directly across from the Family Dollar on Hwy. 90). Sign up now...lunches need to be ordered before noon on Wednesday.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 15-17:

Local

Grand Ridge man dies in crash

  • Updated

A 22-year-old Grand Ridge man died in a Jackson County traffic crash Saturday at the Blue Springs Road/Hunter Fish Camp Road meet-up.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert