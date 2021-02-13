Author reconnects with life-changing employer

For years, she lived with the Kleins as a caregiver. Drawn close by the couple, she felt respected, trusted and valued by others for the first time in her life. She’d always respected, valued and believed in herself despite the messages she received from the outside world from the very beginnings of her life. Theirs were the first voices that echoed her own self-knowledge.

When Marshall Klein got a job that would force the family to pull up roots and head to the Sunshine State, she moved right along with them, to Barbara Klein's relief. Elder would eventually, with their best wishes and support, leave their employ so that she could go to beauty school.

She would not only become a beautician, but a successful business owner. With the help of an African-American female mentor who was her partner in the early years, she eventually solely owned the Fashionette beauty salon for roughly a half-century in Miami, before retiring with her husband Albert to his hometown of Marianna a few years back.

The book's spare pages succinctly chronicle that series of events and other key things in her history while encouraging readers to pursue their dreams and rise above all obstacles.