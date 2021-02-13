Author reconnects with life-changing employer

Last year around this time, Marianna resident Martha Elder published her first book, “But God – Triumph Over Trauma.”
Launched just after her 88th birthday, at an event hosted by friends Chephus Granberry and Brenda Blackmon Jones at Trinity PowerHouse Church of God by Faith that year, the $10 volume has been a big success with readers: She only has a dozen copies left from her first printing.
But an even more satisfying result of her work was yet to come. As her 89th birthday approaches on Feb. 22, she’s relishing the memory of a cherished surprise Jones made possible not too long ago.
Jones knew from the book and their conversations that Elder valued and thought often of an early former employer that had helped her know peace and contentment for the first time in her young troubled life.
Elder emerged from her neglected childhood determined to shape her life from that point on. She had moved to a bigger city and soon found work with a Jewish family in the Atlanta area, Marshall and Barbara Klein and their young children. She and Barbara Klein were about the same age and their bond was a special one, especially in those times.
That relationship would move her toward a dream that had inhabited her soul for years: To become a beautician, to make something of her life, and to prove she was capable of contributing to the world.
For years, she lived with the Kleins as a caregiver. Drawn close by the couple, she felt respected, trusted and valued by others for the first time in her life. She’d always respected, valued and believed in herself despite the messages she received from the outside world from the very beginnings of her life. Theirs were the first voices that echoed her own self-knowledge.
When Marshall Klein got a job that would force the family to pull up roots and head to the Sunshine State, she moved right along with them, to Barbara Klein's relief. Elder would eventually, with their best wishes and support, leave their employ so that she could go to beauty school.
She would not only become a beautician, but a successful business owner. With the help of an African-American female mentor who was her partner in the early years, she eventually solely owned the Fashionette beauty salon for roughly a half-century in Miami, before retiring with her husband Albert to his hometown of Marianna a few years back.
The book's spare pages succinctly chronicle that series of events and other key things in her history while encouraging readers to pursue their dreams and rise above all obstacles.
But Jones also knew something that wasn’t in the volume. Elder, over the past few years, had lost contact with that former employer and missed the connection they’d shared for so long.
Jones decided to search the name. And she hit pay dirt: Elder’s former employer, now 91, is living with family in California. She made contact, and the woman’s daughter warned Jones that her mother sometimes suffered lapses in recall and might not remember Elder.
But she did. “It was an awesome reconnection,” Jones recalled of witnessing the by-phone reunion.
After Jones helped Elder re-connect with her former employer, that family received a copy of the book.
Elder said that the makings of the volume had been in her heart for years. She’s happy to know it is at long last in the hands of a person she’s held dear for years.
“We had a beautiful conversation,” Elder said of their phone reunion. “To know that she recognized my voice, I was so happy.”
She’s also happy that her book has been so well-received and prays that it will help along their way many other people who may be feeling rejected, hopeless and living with hurts that are hard to heal. She points the way she took—through faith in God and in herself. A central theme in her work is the life-cycle of a butterfly, with which she closely associates her own life-cycle.
Elder’s retirement to Marianna has been a blessing to the local community, Jones said, noting that her church youth group honored Elder and two others with “Living Legend” awards in 2019.
In their awards, Elder, Vivian Koonce and the Rev. Frances Menchion were lauded as mentors and examples to follow in their striving to overcome any obstacles and succeed. The three also share something else: Their love of young people.
Elder was sure of what they needed: She’d said in her book that she gives youngsters what she had always longed for as a child. Love is always the core of it.