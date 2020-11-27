Autism project guide to speak at city workshop

The city of Marianna will have a workshop session on Tuesday, Dec. 1 to hear a presentation from Denise Resnik, the founder of an innovative autism services center that has been retained by Jackson County to guide the development of an autism transition center that is expected to be developed as a highlight asset at Endeavor.

Marianna’s meeting is set for 5 p.m.

Resnick created and is CEO/President of First Place AZ, co-founder of the Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center and founder and CEO of DRA Collective, a marketing/communications firm that advises clients in a variety of fields including heath care, economic development, education and real estate, all of which are expected to be in play as Jackson County transforms Endeavor into an economic and cultural hub of the community.

Endeavor is located on the old Dozier School for Boys property and includes more than 1,200 acres of land as well as some structures. One of those, a one-time vocational center at Dozier, is the projected home of the autism transition center that will focus on helping young people with autism that are aging out of the school system and entering upon their independent lives as adults.