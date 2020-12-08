Autism transition center planning continues

The founder of the autism transitional center in Arizona who is guiding Jackson County’s effort to establish one here at Endeavor, said in an hour-long remote presentation to Jackson County Commissioners that she hopes to see the first basic classes beginning here in 2021.

Denise Resnick, in saying that, also cautioned that the timing is not certain but is still hoped for.

Classroom educational opportunities at Endeavor are just one component of the program she hopes to help establish here. Training in workplace settings, like Family Dollar, would follow those classroom sessions in which workplace skills would be learned or honed. County officials say Family Dollar is eager to participate as an eventual employer of students that come from the transitional center and that there are others looking to the program for potential hires down the road.

Housing opportunities for the students is another potential aspect that could develop over time and grants or other funding possibilities are being sought for that and for the build-out of so much more as well as for tuition payments on behalf of the students enrolled in the full programs as envisioned.

Without that help, it could cost the average student $30,000 a year out of pocket once the full program is in play.