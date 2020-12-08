Autism transition center planning continues

The founder of the autism transitional center in Arizona who is guiding Jackson County’s effort to establish one here at Endeavor, said in an hour-long remote presentation to Jackson County Commissioners that she hopes to see the first basic classes beginning here in 2021.
Denise Resnick, in saying that, also cautioned that the timing is not certain but is still hoped for.
Classroom educational opportunities at Endeavor are just one component of the program she hopes to help establish here. Training in workplace settings, like Family Dollar, would follow those classroom sessions in which workplace skills would be learned or honed. County officials say Family Dollar is eager to participate as an eventual employer of students that come from the transitional center and that there are others looking to the program for potential hires down the road.
Housing opportunities for the students is another potential aspect that could develop over time and grants or other funding possibilities are being sought for that and for the build-out of so much more as well as for tuition payments on behalf of the students enrolled in the full programs as envisioned.
Without that help, it could cost the average student $30,000 a year out of pocket once the full program is in play.
Talks and planning continue on the local level and with First Place AZ leadership as priorities, problems and strengths are identified and targeted with strategies for meeting the challenges.
Jackson County Commission Chairman Jim Peacock said he expects the transitional program to start small, perhaps with five or six students, as it gets underway, but that the program is expected to flower into something much larger to become the go-to place for people all across the southeast that could benefit from a center that would, primarily, help young autistic individuals transition from their lives as teenagers to independent adults with the skills and experiences they need to set them on the path to leading full, successful and meaningful lives.
