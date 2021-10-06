 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Awards bestowed at annual Optimist Club of Jackson County banquet
0 Comments

Awards bestowed at annual Optimist Club of Jackson County banquet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Optimist Club of Jackson County held their annual end-of-the year banquet at Evangel Worship Center on Tuesday, Sept. 21 with approximately 40 people in attendance.

After the invocation, Sylvia Stephens did a beautiful job singing and leading the National Anthem.

Don Morris was awarded the prestigious “Optimist of the Year” award for his many contributions to the club. “Key Member” awards were given to Ouida Morris and Karen Watson. Shellie Hollis, longtime Club member and vice president, was presented the “Rock of the Club” award, a gorgeous handmade necklace with an Optimist-blue rock pendant.

The 2020-2021 Board of Directors was sworn in by North Florida District Governor Karen Watson. Board members for the coming year are Lisa Gilbertsen (president), Shellie Hollis (vice president), Salina Cornelius (past president and secretary/treasurer), Deanna Bailey, Karen Keesee, Marisa Mayes, Deb Solomon, Sylvia Stephens and Ann Strickland.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Vintage Chevy holds memories
Local

Vintage Chevy holds memories

The gleaming-white vintage Chevy stood out as something special as it sat tucked in alongside other rides in the parking lot of Blondie’s in G…

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 29-Oct. 1:

Halloween events begin
Local

Halloween events begin

The gift shop in the Florida Caverns State Park visitors center will be open in the special haunting hours of 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 16-17 with free…

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 25-28:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 20-Oct. 5:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert