Awards bestowed at annual Optimist Club of Jackson County banquet

The Optimist Club of Jackson County held their annual end-of-the year banquet at Evangel Worship Center on Tuesday, Sept. 21 with approximately 40 people in attendance.

After the invocation, Sylvia Stephens did a beautiful job singing and leading the National Anthem.

Don Morris was awarded the prestigious “Optimist of the Year” award for his many contributions to the club. “Key Member” awards were given to Ouida Morris and Karen Watson. Shellie Hollis, longtime Club member and vice president, was presented the “Rock of the Club” award, a gorgeous handmade necklace with an Optimist-blue rock pendant.

The 2020-2021 Board of Directors was sworn in by North Florida District Governor Karen Watson. Board members for the coming year are Lisa Gilbertsen (president), Shellie Hollis (vice president), Salina Cornelius (past president and secretary/treasurer), Deanna Bailey, Karen Keesee, Marisa Mayes, Deb Solomon, Sylvia Stephens and Ann Strickland.