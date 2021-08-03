Back-to-school cookout is Wednesday, Aug. 4 in Sneads

McDaniel’s Piggly Wiggly in Sneads will host a back-to-school cookout on Wednesday, Aug. 4 to celebrate local teachers and students as they gear up for the upcoming school year.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jackson County students, parents, teachers and staff are invited to enjoy lunch in the McDaniel’s parking lot. Hot dogs, chips and desserts will be provided.

In addition to the event, the McDaniel’s team will donate a $1,000 gift card to Sneads Elementary School. A store representative said the donation is in honor of the district’s most recent third-grade testing scores as well as a way to help the school with any supplies they may need.

In June of this year, Superintendent of Schools Steve Benton issued a press release announcing that, while the overall state performance decreased by four percentage points as compared to the just-previous scores (those were from 2019 since no assessments were administered in 2020 due to the statewide shutdown of all face-to-face instruction), the Jackson County district “outshone most of the state with recent results.” Jackson County third-graders tied with one other district in the state for best-increase in results, increasing by four percent points. Of the 67 counties, 63 stayed the same or showed a decrease in scores, with Jackson and Madison tied for best-improvement honors.