Back-to-School tax holiday starts Friday

The 2020 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis. This sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 7, and ends Sunday, Aug. 9.
During this sales tax holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax, including certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item; clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item; and the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.
For more information and a list of qualifying items, review the Department of Revenue's Tax Information Publication (TIP) on the 2020 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, as well as Frequently Asked Questions documents for consumers and businesses at floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.
