Backpack for Kids needs supplies

For two years running, the school year in Jackson County starts with special challenges for families with kids.
Last year, the community was just 10 months past devastating Category 5 Hurricane Michael. And this year, many parents are struggling with loss of, or reduced hours at, their jobs because of COVID-19 and the many closures or modified hours of operation it necessitated.
The Backpack for Kids program was there for them in 2019, as it has been for seven years now. And the feeding program will be there for them again this year.
There was a special challenge to address this year: To avoid contributing to the possible spread of COVID-19, the organization is not asking volunteers to help pack the food supplies. The group has retained a single worker to take on that job, for now, at 20 hours a week. She’s paid through another entity.
Although the packing dilemma has been answered, the public is being asked to help fulfill needs that never disappear: Food for the bags, and bags for the food.
Organization leaders won’t know the scope of the need until the school year, which starts on Aug. 24, has been in session for about a week, as parents begin signing up their children for the food that is supplied to help them through the weekends and holidays at home. They’re bracing for a potentially higher number than last year’s roughly 300 that signed up for the help throughout that academic year and the summer vacation time that’s now coming to a close.
“We’ve kind of got the feeling that it will start off with a bang,” said Backpack representative Cheryl Miller. “We’re hoping and believing that those who can will step. The need for food is always great but this year it could be worse.”
Because the warehouse is off-limits in a protective measure, Miller is happy to pick up any supplies offered. She can be reached at 850-557-3415 to arrange for that. Organization representative Gail Hill can be reached at 850-557-0501.
Food isn’t the only thing in short supply right now.
Although the program is called Backpack for Kids, the organization realized long ago that adding homemade bags to the mix as carriers saved money and sped the supply chain.
Those are easily made from clean but no-longer-needed t-shirts, or can be sewn from donated fabric. There’s a person in the organization that takes care of that fabric assembly. But donors that want to make bags from t-shirts or by other means are encouraged to do so.
Jackson County school system’s Director of Federal Programs Michael Kilts is also the district’s liaison for the Backpack program. He, too, expects a big uptick in the need.
In school year 2019-20, the district and its partners, including Backpack, delivered more than a million meals from March through August 13, the end of the summer feeding program. That compares to about 20,000 meals in the previous summer. Backpack contributes its food to supplement the district’s program.
Kilts also took the opportunity to thank Backpack as a vital partner in the effort to feed children who may not get adequate meals away from their breakfast and lunch at school. He also credits the school bus drivers that go the extra mile in ensuring that the food gets home. He called them the “unsung heroes” of the effort. He also mentioned that the food service provider Sodexo also participates by getting the Backpack food from the organization’s warehouse to the school warehouse for the joint distributions.
Second Harvest is another partner of great importance. Backpack cash donations are used to purchase items in bulk provided by that organization, and it allows the district, to an extent, to specify what’s needed in a given distribution period. If an extra supply of protein is needed, for instance, it does what it can to get that on the truck.
“It’s a real coordination of services in something that’s very beneficial to the students,” Kilts said. “It’s a seamless and great process that we have, one of the few in the state of its kind, and it couldn’t happen without a lot of dedication and care on the part of so many. We greatly appreciate the partnerships and the giving that goes on in this.”
Those wishing to make cash donations to the feeding programs can also reach Kilts at the school board office, 850-482-1200.
Here’s a guideline for food donations:
Cereal, granola bars, oatmeal, canned fruit, canned meats like tuna or chicken, macaroni and cheese, applesauce, canned vegetables like corn and green beans, peanut butter, jelly, soups, ramen noodles, ravioli, Spaghetti-Os, Vienna sausages and the like are needed. No glass containers and no perishables, please.
Here’s how to convert a good clean t-shirt into a carry bag for food:
To make a t-shirt carry bag, cut out the sleeves and the upper portion of the shirt to remove a wide U-shaped amount of material around and including the collar of the shirt. Stitch the bottom of the shirt closed from side to side. As an option, you can then turn the bag you made inside out and stitch the bottom again, encasing the first seam, to make it extra sturdy. When you’re done, you should have two handles at the top, where you’ve cut out the sleeves and collar, and a closed bag at the bottom.
Other needs include:
Reusable shopping bags, clean t-shirts (either pre-made into carry bags or clean and ready to convert) and monetary donations. Cash gifts make it possible for organizers to buy in bulk and thereby save money on the food to make contributions stretch as far as possible across the field of need.
For more information, check out the organization’s Facebook page, BackpackForKidsFeedingProgram.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!