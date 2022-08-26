Baker’s Cleaners sews up seamless transition

As an employee at Apalachee Correctional Institution in Sneads, Shakita Baker knows how important a dependable dry cleaner is to the hundreds of uniform-wearing staff members there, herself included.

As a worker-recruitment specialist that spends much of her time in the public eye at various events, it is especially critical for her to have her light-grey and black uniform in a crisp, clean condition at all times.

Once the now-27-year-old found her favorite shop a few years ago, Giles Cleaners, she’d zip over on her lunch break to pick up her fresh uniforms once owner Chris Giles and her team had them ready.

It was a quick trip from ACI to Giles’ front door at 26 Jefferson Street beside the police station in in Chattahoochee. It’s so short a drive that Baker often had time to linger a few minutes with Giles and her team before she headed back to work. She was interested in the work they did, and the personable Giles soon became a mentor to her.

Giles let her learn how to do some things there: Baker can use the hot press on shirts and pants, and learned how to use some of the other equipment. She didn’t mind that it was quite warm there due to all the heat generated by those machines, in fact she always found it an appealing match to the warm welcome she received there. She says she was also impressed by what she felt was exemplary customer service provided by Giles staff to all other customers as well.

She got to know Giles well enough to be let in early on the news that her mentor was getting ready to retire and close the shop. As a customer, and as a mentoree, Baker was dismayed. But that feeling started sharing space with something else: The news sparked her growing entrepreneurial spirit.

Ultimately, she asked Giles if she’d sell the business to her instead of shutting it down. Giles said yes.

Now the spot is called Baker’s Cleaners, and the new name is written in blue across the glass storefront. Baker took it over on July 18, and has put her own stamp on the place in other ways as well.

For instance, her hours have changed. Giles was closed on Saturdays. Baker’s is open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Eastern time zone. Monday through Friday, she’s open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., instead of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as Giles’ had been. Baker is hoping that earlier starting hour will make it easier for working customers to drop things off or pick them up before they report to their jobs, and the earlier closing time still gives day-shift workers on the most common local schedule time to get there on the way home.

There’s been a slight uptick in price, 50-cents per garment, but Baker says it’s still the least expensive cleaner in the region and that she aims to keep it that way.

But some things also remain the same. For instance, at this writing there was still a small, simple handmade sign bearing the Giles name in the reception area that Baker hadn’t been able to make herself replace as her first month of ownership passed.

And Baker is grateful for something else that remains the same: An expert seamstress, Giles still does her alterations. She comes in to deal with those when Baker needs her. To have her old mentor that close, remaining active in this way as well as continuing as an encouraging supporter, Baker said, is a priceless gift.

Baker said she’s pleased to have witnessed the customer service provided by Giles’s team and that their model gave her a clear expectation-of-standard for her own crew as a beginning business owner learning how to put together a successful operation. Her team includes presser Gail Baker—no relation, but a family friend, and front desk clerk Chrissy Larkin. Baker also has this assurance: The former front desk clerk she so admired has agreed to fill in if needed.

Chattahoochee Main Street a few days ago offered to organize a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the change of ownership, and the event is currently awaiting a proposed date from Baker.