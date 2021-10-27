 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baptist College of Florida announces Christmas musical
0 Comments

Baptist College of Florida announces Christmas musical

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BCF announces Christmas musical

A Christmas musical performance, “A Child Has Come – Celebrate,” will be presented at the Baptist College of Florida on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 19 at 9:30 a.m. Free tickets will be required due to extra safety precautions for guests.

 BCF, PROVIDED

The Music and Worship Division at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville announces the dates for their annual Christmas musical.

The open-to-the-public performance of “A Child Has Come – Celebrate” will be held on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 19 at 9:30 a.m. in the R. G. Lee Chapel.

Musical arrangements will be presented by the BCF College Singers, Guitar Ensemble, BCF Jazz Band, and Praise Ensemble One Voice.

This year, space will be limited due to extra safety precautions for guests. Free tickets will be required and can be obtained by contacting the Music and Worship Division at 800-328-2660, ext. 427, or 850-263-3261, ext. 427. For more information, visit www.baptistcollege.edu.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Malone hay farmer recognized
Local

Malone hay farmer recognized

  • Updated

Malone resident Bill Conrad was named the overall winner of the 2021 Southeastern Hay Contest (SEHC) as part of the 2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo.

'Wizard of Oz' drive-in is Oct. 30
Local

'Wizard of Oz' drive-in is Oct. 30

  • Updated

The Farms at Two Egg, located at 4382 Wintergreen Road in Greenwood, is hosting a drive-in presentation of “The Wizard of Oz” on Saturday, Oct…

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 16-19:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 20-22:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 23-26:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert