Baptist College of Florida announces Christmas musical

The Music and Worship Division at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville announces the dates for their annual Christmas musical.

The open-to-the-public performance of “A Child Has Come – Celebrate” will be held on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 19 at 9:30 a.m. in the R. G. Lee Chapel.

Musical arrangements will be presented by the BCF College Singers, Guitar Ensemble, BCF Jazz Band, and Praise Ensemble One Voice.

This year, space will be limited due to extra safety precautions for guests. Free tickets will be required and can be obtained by contacting the Music and Worship Division at 800-328-2660, ext. 427, or 850-263-3261, ext. 427. For more information, visit www.baptistcollege.edu.