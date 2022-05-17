Baptist College of Florida chapel services recognize seniors

In addition to the commencement ceremony, the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville holds two special events to recognize graduating seniors for their academic achievements and to identify one ministerial student for excellence in preaching. This semester, the two services were held on the Graceville campus on May 9 and 10.

BCF Senior Samuel Bodo was selected by the faculty to receive the Presidential Excellence in Preaching Award and given the opportunity to preach in the R. G. Lee Chapel in front of his peers and his professors. During the service held on May 9, Bodo shared a message from Ephesians 2:1-10.

Bodo is a ministry major who has spent the last four years preparing and training in preaching and pastoral ministry. He currently serves as the pastoral assistant at the First Baptist Church of Graceville, where he leads the youth group and preaches on Sundays in the senior pastor’s absence.

On May 10 BCF held Senior Honors Day, where graduating seniors received their honor stoles and certificates for their academic achievements. Senior Class President Alexis Winsor welcomed those attending and shared the impact BCF has had on this class of graduates particularly, as they persevered through Hurricane Michael and the COVID pandemic.

Her welcome was followed by a senior-led time of praise and worship.

Class Vice President Kerrie Edwards presented the senior class project to BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen. It was a donation toward hammocking locations on campus. Her presentation included a small hand-painted canvas of Kinchen relaxing in a hammock beside Lake Albert.

Following the presentation of awards, Kinchen addressed the seniors, speaking from Mark 12:41-44.There was a special luncheon held after the service in honor of the graduating seniors.