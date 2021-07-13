Baptist College of Florida continues housing scholarships

Baptist College of Florida President Thomas A. Kinchen has announced that the college will continue the No Cost Student Housing Scholarship Program it implemented last year.

It will continue through the next academic year (Fall 2021 and Spring 2022).

The scholarship was established through a fundraising campaign initiated last fall to help families with the expenses of attending college during the financial hardships caused by the pandemic.

“It will cover the dorm cost for single students living on-campus, and cover housing cost, except utilities, for students living in married housing,” school officials said in a press release.

“When a student is able to study in residence on campus, they have the added opportunity to live in a unique Christ-centered community where they learn the academic material as well as learn how to live with other students, faculty, and staff who have surrendered their lives to Christ’s service,” Kinchen stated in the release. “This supportive and challenging community is a place where faith is strengthened and lifetime friendships are made.”