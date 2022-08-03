Baptist College of Florida continues no-cost housing scholarships

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) will continue to provide its “No-Cost Student Housing Scholarship” program on the Graceville campus through the next academic year (Fall 2022 and Spring 2023), according to BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen.

“We still need a few thousand dollars to cover the cost of the Spring 2023 semester. But that has come because we have had higher than expected enrollment in summer school,” Kinchen said in a press release, adding that he’s confident donors will step forward to fill the need.

The scholarship, which was a fundraising campaign to help families with the expenses of attending college during the financial hardships caused by the pandemic, covers the cost of the dorm for single students living on-campus and covers the housing cost, except utilities, for married students living on-campus.

In order to help students afford to live on the Graceville campus, Kinchen introduced the housing scholarship program in the Fall 2020 semester.

“My desire was to raise enough financial support for the scholarship that students would be able to enjoy the unique campus experiences without undue economic hardship,” Kinchen said.

