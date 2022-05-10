Baptist College of Florida dedicates another Shepherd’s Cottage

The Baptist College of Florida dedicated another Shepherds’ Cottage on campus in an April 21 ceremony at 11 a.m.

The latest honors, and is named for, the late Howard and Julia Gates.

BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen set the goal of building such “shepherds’ cottages” to provide homes for retired ministers, missionaries and widows of ministers who may not have a place to live later in life, according to a BCF press release.

Many hours of volunteer labor and donations made the project a reality, school officials said, naming Howard Gates Jr. and his wife Janelle, along with other members of the Gates family, as among the donors.

As guests were gathering around the home to be dedicated in Heritage Village, BCF alumnus Rashonda Johnston played a prelude followed by an invocation by Academic Dean Robin Jumper.

BCF Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis led the crowd in singing “Amazing Grace,” and Kinchen was the primary speaker for the day, focusing on gratitude to the Gates family and for the new cottage.

The Minister of Senior Adults and Congregational Care at First Baptist Church (FBC) in Fort Walton Beach, Jeff Keeman sang “Great Redeemer, We Adore Thee” as a personal tribute for the Gates family at the dedication.

Gates Jr. is pastor of that FBC of Ft. Walton Beach and is the son of the honorees. He spoke at the dedication, sharing several stories about his parents and why he wanted to honor them in this way. “The schools of Christian education and music meant a lot to mother and dad,” Gates said. He reminisced about their lives of Christian service, education, and parenting.

Davis presented the dedication anthem “Bless This House” followed by BCF Theology Division Chair Richard Elligson’s dedication prayer.

All of the Gates family members, friends and others in attendance were able to tour the new home.

For more information on Heritage Village or Shepherds’ Cottages located on the college campus, visit the website at https://www.baptistcollege.edu or call 850.263.3261.