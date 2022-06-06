 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baptist College of Florida fall registration begins

BCF Student Life and Marketing Director Sandra Richards greets new students during the orientation scavenger hunt. 

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is now registering students for the upcoming fall semester, and encouraging prospective and current students to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and select classes needed to reach their academic goals.

Registration will continue until the official drop/add deadline, Aug. 21. Orientation activities are scheduled for Aug. 11-12.

BCF offers degrees in missions, ministry studies, elementary education, education studies, history and social studies, history and social studies secondary education, psychology, music, business leadership, music education, missions with a concentration in aviation, Christian studies, general studies, worship leadership, and Divinity. The school also has a master’s degree in counseling, Christian studies, and music and worship leadership, as well as a growing online dual enrollment program for home-schoolers and private school seniors, juniors, and select sophomores.

To view the complete list of courses, visit www.baptistcollege.edu or call the Admissions Office at 800-328-2660, ext. 460.

