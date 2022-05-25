Baptist College of Florida graduates march

Graduation took place last Friday morning at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) Wellness Center at 10 a.m., with pastors of some local churches participating along with staff and faculty in the ceremony.

The invocation was provided by Brian Taylor, Pastor of Damascus Baptist Church of Graceville. BCF Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis asked family and friends to remain standing after the invocation and join in singing hymn favorite, “Crown Him with Many Crowns.”

Kinchen recognized parents, spouses, grandparents, and children of the graduates. Before the special event anthem, Kinchen asked Business Leadership Professor Chantel Oney to join him on the platform. Oney recently completed the requirements necessary for her Doctors degree in Business Management and, in recognition of her accomplishment, Kinchen and Academic Dean Robin Jumper “hooded” her with her doctoral hood a tradition recognizing scholarship and honor.

BCF Senior Isis Masterpalo and Riley Higgins, the fourth son of Charles and Kim Higgins to graduate from BCF, presented the anthem “The Lord’s Prayer” prior to Kinchen’s commencement address.

BCF Academic Dean Robin Jumper presentd the graduating seniors to Kinchen, who conferred the degrees and authorized the students to turn their tassels.

The crowd joined in singing the college hymn with the new alumni, “Tell me the story of Jesus.”

The closing benediction was provided by adjunct professor and senior pastor of the First Baptist Church of Graceville Naethan Hendrix.

Led by professor Ron Branning, the BCF Instrumental Ensemble played the recessional, “Sine Nomine” as the graduates exited the building, and played a brief bit of “Oh When the Saints Go Marching In” as the graduates headed for the courtyard to take pictures with family and friends.”

The BCF Spring 2022 graduating class endured numerous obstacles to get to their graduation day to include Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic,” BCF said in a press release about the big day. “During Hurricane Michael many students remained on campus and lived without electricity and cell phone signals. Students rallied around the community and worked with Disaster Relief in an effort to make a difference and help clean up Graceville. Even when COVID-19 shook their worlds, they never gave up. They were required to complete their classes online for a semester, wear mask when they returned to campus, and use hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes on everything, especially themselves.”

Some of the graduates are headed to graduate school while others will be serving existing churches, starting new churches, working with mission organizations, teaching children about Jesus, or in business-based service.