Baptist College of Florida holds annual missions conference

  • Updated
  • 0
BCF holds annual missions conference

BCF Theology Division Chair and Missions Conference Coordinator Richard Elligson leads a question-and-answer session with BCF students during this year’s conference.

 BCF, PROVIDED

This year’s Baptist College of Florida Annual Missions Conference was held Oct. 17-19.

Keynote speakers were Florida Baptist Convention Treasurer Tommy Green, BCF President-elect Clayton Cloer, and current BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen.

The event theme was also the missions mandate of BCF, “Changing the World through the Unchanging Word.”

Mission agency representatives set up displays, handed out materials, visited classes, and interacted with students.

This year, five of the participating mission agency representatives were also BCF graduates.

For more information visit www.baptistcollege.edu.

