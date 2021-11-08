Baptist College of Florida holds Missions Conference

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) held its annual Missions Conference late last month.

The three-day event drew missionaries from local, national, and international organizations to the BCF Wellness Center to set up displays. This year, more than 20 missions’ ministries and agencies participated.

Guest speaker was Tommy Green, Executive Director-Treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention and virtual conversations took place with Paul Chitwood, President of the International Mission Board (IMB) and Kevin Ezell, President of the North American Mission Board (NAMB).”

The Florida Baptist Disaster Relief Team served lunch during one day of the event “ to help highlight their work and thank students for their willingness to help out when disaster strikes,” a press release from BCF stated.

Mission agency representatives spoke in various classes, engaged BCF students and guests, and participated in the annual Missions Roundtable Discussion in addition to offering information at their booths in the Wellness Center.

“All of the activities were designed to educate students in the area of missions, to introduce them to the many mission opportunities available here and around the world, and in turn, to introduce agency representatives to the...students BCF produces,” the release stated.