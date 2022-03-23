Baptist College of Florida holds Spring Preview Day

Each semester, the faculty, staff, and students at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville hosts a Preview Day/Open House event. The Spring Preview Day was held on March 7.

Registration began in the BCF Wellness Center at 9 a.m. where guests received bags filled with information regarding campus life and degree opportunities.

During registration, they visited exhibit booths that provided additional information on specific degree programs, mission opportunities, collegiate disaster relief, financial aid, student life activities, intramural sports, and other resources available to students such as the library, writing center, and computer lab.

In addition to registration and visiting the exhibit booths, there was a virtual photo booth where visitors could take photos with friends and family members to creat visuals to go with their memories of visiting campus.

After registration, guests were welcomed by BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen and Director of Student Life and Marketing Sandra Richards.

Kinchen presented a $500 scholarship to one prospective student, Madeline McCalla, that had attended Preview Day multiple times and already admitted for the fall.

He also presented $500 scholarships to several students that traveled a great distance to attend.

Guests then went to the R. G. Lee Chapel for a time of praise and worship that showcased BCF musical groups and a message from Kinchen.

In an unprecedented turn of events, before Kinchen brought the chapel message, he asked all of the prospective students to stand up, and offered them a scholarship when they did.

Immediately following chapel, guests made classroom visits available in music, education, psychology, business, missions and theology, dual enrolled, and financial aid.

The meetings were designed specifically to provide detailed information relating to academic interest or career choice and explore possibilities for financial assistance, school officials said.