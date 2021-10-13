Baptist College of Florida Honors Recital held

The Music and Worship Division at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville held a Fall Honors Recital on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. in the R. G. Lee Chapel. The honors recital is different from a general music recital, which is a required performance of all music majors.

An honors recital contains upper level, exceptional music students that are selected to participate by their vocal or instrumental instructors on the basis of work ethic, talent, and proficiency.

“These are the music students that set the bar, the standard, for other music students at (BCF),” said Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis.

Ten students were selected to perform in the Honors Recital: Daniel Shenning, vocalist (baritone); Rachel Cole, cello; Rashonda Johnston, vocalist (mezzo-soprano); Grady Gomillion, guitar; Corinne Krug, vocalist (mezzo-soprano); Alyssa Williams, piano and vocalist (mezzo-soprano); Phoebe Adams, vocalist (soprano); Isis Masterpalo, vocalist (soprano); Naomi Stading, trumpet; and Riley Higgins, vocalist (tenor). Several of the selected honor students study online and performed virtually during the recital.