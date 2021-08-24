Baptist College of Florida hosts campus orientation days

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville held its latest new student orientation Aug. 12-13, beginning with registration and breakfast in the college dining facility, the Deese Center.

Following breakfast, students went to the R.G. Lee Chapel for a time of student-led praise and worship followed by a welcome message from BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen.

After chapel service, students gathered in the Mills Center where they watched videos of the campus and were introduced to the staff.

Calvin Booth, assistant registrar and athletic director, introduced a few faculty and staff members by giving their title and a small description of their duties.

New students were then given essential information about the ETS exam, financial aid, academic requirements, and a brief introduction to the Campus Counselor Clara Soles from Hope Springs Counseling Group. After a quick give-away game, there was a small break and the Student Life and Marketing Director Sandra Richards went over campus policies and procedures in the student handbook and discussed ministry and employment opportunities.