Baptist College of Florida hosts education symposium

The Teacher Education Division of the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, hosted the Fall 2021 Education Symposium on Sept. 16.

The event was held in the Kinchen Center and featured BCF Professor and Career Educator Dr. Terri L. Mossgrove.

Mossgrove is a career educator and researcher that focuses on providing educational opportunities for diverse student populations, school officials said, specifically multilingual learners.

She has worked with students in Pre-K-12 schools, adult literacy, and English for Academic Purposes (EAP). Currently, she serves as the English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Adjunct Professor at BCF as well as being a professional learning apecialist for World-Class Instructional Design and Assessment (WIDA) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

During the symposium, participants considered how Florida standards and the WIDA English Language Development Standards Framework fit together.

Participants also explored the five components of ELD standards, the Key Language Uses (KLUs), and their corresponding language functions along with their features which are organized by grade level and content area.

The four main topics discussed by Mossgrove were equity of opportunity and access, integration of content and language, functional approach to language development, and collaboration among stakeholders.