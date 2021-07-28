Baptist College of Florida hosts 'Elevate' camp

The Music and Worship Division at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) led the school’s sixth annual “Elevate Music and Worship Arts Camp” for young people in the community on the Graceville campus July 12-16.

Assistant Camp Director Renee McKinney reports there were 45 campers (grades six through 12), 15 staff members, and seven professions of faith that highlighted the week-long worship camp experience.

BCF faculty, staff, and students taught classes in voice, piano, guitar, orchestra, worship leadership, worship technology, photography, videography, and sign language.

The campers also engaged in multiple worship events to elevate and strengthen their ability to lead and participate in worship through singing and playing instruments, and in other creative expressions and disciplines such as sign language and worship technology. The campers sharpened their musical knowledge and learned about biblical worship and the skills needed to lead a grounded Bible-based worship.