Baptist College of Florida hosts 'Elevate' camp

The Music and Worship Division at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) led the school’s sixth annual “Elevate Music and Worship Arts Camp” for young people in the community on the Graceville campus July 12-16.
Assistant Camp Director Renee McKinney reports there were 45 campers (grades six through 12), 15 staff members, and seven professions of faith that highlighted the week-long worship camp experience.
BCF faculty, staff, and students taught classes in voice, piano, guitar, orchestra, worship leadership, worship technology, photography, videography, and sign language.
The campers also engaged in multiple worship events to elevate and strengthen their ability to lead and participate in worship through singing and playing instruments, and in other creative expressions and disciplines such as sign language and worship technology. The campers sharpened their musical knowledge and learned about biblical worship and the skills needed to lead a grounded Bible-based worship.
Along with clinicians leading breakout sessions, the camp experience presented participants with opportunities for spiritual development through Bible study, youth-oriented worship services, and daily devotional times. “Students were shown the importance of their God-given gifts and abilities, and the joy of using those talents to glorify God,” school officials said in a press release.
The campers also had time for fellowship and recreation. Extra-curricular activities included water balloon play, an evening talent show, games, and a trip to a water park.
The camp concluded with a final worship concert on July 16, featuring a combined choir and presentations from each of the specialty group classes. Presidential scholarships were also presented to the seniors.
Camp Director was BCF Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis. His team included Assistant Camp Director Renee McKinney, Camp Pastor Josh Richards, Camp Worship Leader Justin Mills; instructors BCF Professor Ron Branning, Bill Knowles, Justin McKinney, Shonda Johnston, and Grady Gomillion; and Camp Counselors Danny Love, Sarah Matthews, Paul Samson, Naomi Stading, Tommy Hudson, Heather Hudson, and Jonathan Norris.