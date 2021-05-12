Baptist College of Florida hosts first Preview Day in Lakeland

The Baptist College of Florida held its first-ever Preview Day at the school’s new auxiliary campus at Medulla Baptist Church in Lakeland. It mirrored the traditional event of the same name that is held each semester at the main campus in Graceville to welcome and familiarize students new to the school.
The Lakeland Preview Day was held April 29 in a morning and evening session.
More than 100 people attended, including members of the community, incoming and prospective students and their families, BCF alumni, and current students, faculty and staff.
“I want to thank everyone that made this event for the Baptist College of Florida’s Lakeland Preview Day happen,” BCF President Thomas A. Kitchen said in a press release about the event. “It’s a great new day in Central Florida and we are happy to be here.”
Beginning at 9 a.m. in the Medulla Activity Center, visitors were provided pastries, coffee and juice as they visited different booths and gathered information on degree programs. Representatives from the Graceville campus were on hand to help greet and inform visitors about various topics, including various financial aid options.
After visiting the booths, the BCF premier musical group, One Voice, performed two songs and shared a few words from scripture. After a time of praise and worship, Kinchen led a panel discussion featuring faculty and staff from the main campus as they highlighted financial aid, transfer credits, degrees offered, and classes to be taught on the Lakeland campus. Kinchen concluded the morning event by presenting three scholarships to prospective students.
Around 5 p.m., the evening event started with food and fellowship in the activity center with exhibit booths around the wall, followed by One Voice leading worship in the Medulla Worship Center.
Afterwards, Kinchen shared with prospective students, local pastors, church leaders, and BCF Lakeland adjunct faculty his future view for the success of the Lakeland campus.
The panel discussion was offered once again for the evening attendees and scholarships were presented to seven prospective BCF students.
The faculty, staff, and students from the Graceville campus had the opportunity to meet with prospective students, church leaders, Christian schools, homeschoolers, and their family members.
“With the new addition to the BCF Family, the college will continue to provide Bible based, affordable Christian higher education to those individuals seeking to fulfill their call to ministry and service,” school officials said in the release.