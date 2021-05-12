Baptist College of Florida hosts first Preview Day in Lakeland

The Baptist College of Florida held its first-ever Preview Day at the school’s new auxiliary campus at Medulla Baptist Church in Lakeland. It mirrored the traditional event of the same name that is held each semester at the main campus in Graceville to welcome and familiarize students new to the school.

The Lakeland Preview Day was held April 29 in a morning and evening session.

More than 100 people attended, including members of the community, incoming and prospective students and their families, BCF alumni, and current students, faculty and staff.

“I want to thank everyone that made this event for the Baptist College of Florida’s Lakeland Preview Day happen,” BCF President Thomas A. Kitchen said in a press release about the event. “It’s a great new day in Central Florida and we are happy to be here.”

Beginning at 9 a.m. in the Medulla Activity Center, visitors were provided pastries, coffee and juice as they visited different booths and gathered information on degree programs. Representatives from the Graceville campus were on hand to help greet and inform visitors about various topics, including various financial aid options.